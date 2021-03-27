Headinvest LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Corning by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Corning by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.