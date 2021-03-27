Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

VUG stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

