Headinvest LLC Invests $245,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

