Headinvest LLC Invests $493,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $83,833,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.34. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

