Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

