Headinvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,979,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

