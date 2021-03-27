Headinvest LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $244.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

