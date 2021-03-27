Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 157 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

TDOC stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

