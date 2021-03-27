Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $173,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

