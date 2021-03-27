Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 6,618 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 364.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,150.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock worth $14,337,952 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

