Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,154,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 99,230 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 232,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,434 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

