Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

