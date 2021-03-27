Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,500 shares, a growth of 342.8% from the February 28th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,168,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,490,250. Healthier Choices Management has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.

