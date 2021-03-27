Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

