Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
