Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HTLD stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Express by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Express by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.