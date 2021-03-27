HedgeTrade Price Reaches $2.27 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $792.39 million and approximately $549,910.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035518 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001399 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015433 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

