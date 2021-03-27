HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.31 ($82.71).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.00. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.70.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

