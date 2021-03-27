Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.18.

NYSE:HES opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

