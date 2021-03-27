HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. eHealth makes up 0.7% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 35.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eHealth by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,259. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.