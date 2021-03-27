HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,503,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. 485,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

