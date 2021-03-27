Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

