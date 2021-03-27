Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.42 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

