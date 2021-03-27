Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HBIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505. Home Bistro has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit