Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.50). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 964,962 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Home REIT Company Profile (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit