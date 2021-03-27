HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau Sells 25,750 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total transaction of C$26,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$360,500.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$174,585.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

