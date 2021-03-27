Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 28,241 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,256,000 after buying an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. The company had a trading volume of 653,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

