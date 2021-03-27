Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $28.10 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,272. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

