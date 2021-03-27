Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $35.14 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,661 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

