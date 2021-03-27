Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $32.49 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 338,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $20,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 789,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

