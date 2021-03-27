Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 372,049 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,049 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of United Airlines worth $42,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 787.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $257,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,461.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 697,448 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

