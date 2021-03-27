Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6,294.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896,447 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $38,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,522. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

