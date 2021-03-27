Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.61% of Cousins Properties worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 775,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.