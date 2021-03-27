Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $18.50

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.74.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 102,424 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 336,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

