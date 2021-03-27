iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

iBio stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

