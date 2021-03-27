Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Immofinanz stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Immofinanz has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

About Immofinanz

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

