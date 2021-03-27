Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Immofinanz stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Immofinanz has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.
About Immofinanz
