INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INH. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

INDUS stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.44 million and a P/E ratio of -36.92. INDUS has a 1 year low of €21.35 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.53 and a 200-day moving average of €31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

