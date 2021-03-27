Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 977.9% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 977.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

IFNNY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,266. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

