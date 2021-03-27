Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 977.9% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 977.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
IFNNY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,266. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
