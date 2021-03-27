Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IFNY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Infinity Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
About Infinity Energy Resources
