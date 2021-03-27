Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFNY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Infinity Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Get Infinity Energy Resources alerts:

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.