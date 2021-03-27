Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $503.63

Informa plc (LON:INF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.63 ($6.58) and traded as high as GBX 576.40 ($7.53). Informa shares last traded at GBX 566.60 ($7.40), with a volume of 2,191,526 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587 ($7.67).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 503.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

About Informa (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

