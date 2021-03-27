Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares were down 10.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 157,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Specifically, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.