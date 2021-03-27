Ink Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Ink has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $812,942.55 and $134,113.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

