Innova Price Reaches $0.0706 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $487,250.75 and $7,995.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009843 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.