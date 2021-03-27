Insider Selling: iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells $718,461.14 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. iSun, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

