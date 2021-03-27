Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells 1,938,038 Shares of Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,102,183.50.
Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$742.50.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.
CVE LMR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.
