Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Insider Sells 12,406 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,372 ($83.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,207.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,052.79. The firm has a market cap of £45.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.