Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells $11,849.18 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,582 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $11,849.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at $489,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
