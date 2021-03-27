Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells $11,849.18 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,582 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $11,849.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at $489,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $416.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sientra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

