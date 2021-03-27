InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InterCloud Systems stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793,978. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services.

