International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INPP stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31).

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

