International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
INPP stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31).
About International Public Partnerships
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.