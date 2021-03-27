iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,218 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

