iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 84.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $90.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $100.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

